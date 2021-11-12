Fraudsters Arrested for Duping Job Seeker of N12m in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Two fraudsters that specialises in defrauding job seekers of huge sum of money under the guise of providing non-existent employment have been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command.

The suspected fraudsters, Ibrahim Bello, alias “Ibra”, of Saulawa Quarters and Ibrahim Abdullahi, alias “Baba Iro”, of Unguwar Yari Quarters in Katsina metropolis, were nabbed by police operatives on Novemver 1, 2021.

Parading the suspects before journalists yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said the duo dupped one Khadija Adamu and collected the sum of N12,975 million.

In the course of investigation, he said, fake employment letters and various letter headed papers belonging to the agencies and many other government and corporate organisations were recovered from them.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said: “On 1/11/2021, the Command succeeded in busting a syndicate of fraudsters that specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the sale of fake employment and appointment letters and plots of land.

“The duo of one Ibrahim Bello, alias “Ibra”, ‘M’, aged 44yrs of Saulawa Quarters, Katsina and Ibrahim Abdullahi, alias “Baba Iro”, ‘M’, aged 50yrs of Unguwar Yari Quarters, Katsina, were deceitfully introduced to the victim, one Khadija Adamu, ‘f’, aged 34yrs of Kofar-Sauri Quarters, Katsina, by one Musa Abba (now at large).

“They convinced her that they are very important personalities in Abuja, who supply job employment offers of paramilitaries and other government ministries such Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Inland Revenue Services, Department of Petroleum (DPR), and ECOWAS”.

He added that: “The suspects at various intervals, deceitfully collected money totaling the sum of twelve million, nine hundred and seventy-five naira from Khadija Adamu with intent to provide job employments to her unsuspecting victims”.

He called on members of the public to report any person or group of persons found parading themselves as agents of any organisation offering juicy offers of employments for cash.

