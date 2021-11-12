Foundation Deploys N120m to Assist Fertility Challenged Couples

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has deployed N120 million in furtherance of its 40@40 Project that was launched last year to assist fertility challenged couples to conceive and have their own children.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the IIF, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, during a press conference that was called to announce the foundation’s 2021 edition of “Parent-in-Waiting Conference.”

Pastor Ighodalo also disclosed that the foundation would establish mother and child centres in different part of the country in a bid to reduce child mortality in the country, adding that the MCC would be named after his late wife, Mrs. Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo.

He said that the 40@40 Project “is a challenge. It costs us about N120 million. Each IVF process cost between N1.9 million and N2.4 million depending on the institution you are using. Other needs support in medication, counseling and for delivery.

“We are also hoping to start Mother and Child Centre (MCC) in different locations in Nigeria and will like to partner with local governments for land. We will provide funding for the building and management to reduce the rate of infant mortality.

“Hopefully we will be sponsoring some scholarships at the Lagos Business School and the Pan African University in her name around December.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the IIF, Mrs. Grace Ibijoke Ogunniyi, said the “Parent-in-Waiting Conference” was meant to achieve four things.

“The first is to educate the general public and those who have been challenged of fertility and awaiting, the second is to announce the winners of the second circle of 40@40 Project, the third is to engage our donors, to show what we have done and to thank them, and lastly, to encourage anybody who is going through this process.”

Ogunniyi explained that the project is in fulfillment of the wishes of late Ibidunni to celebrate her 40th birthday by gifting 40 couples with 40 IVF grants.

“The foundation is totally commitment to keeping this hope alive, and helping struggling families ease their way into parenthood. Couples needing this intervention can visit the foundation’s website to apply,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

