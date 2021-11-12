Expert Calls for More Dedication to Grow Aviation Sector

The Grand Patron of the National Aeronautical Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN) and Chairman West Link Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, has called on aviation workers, especially members of NACAN to rise up to industry challenges with courage and determination to ensure the growth of the industry.

Mshelia who stated this recently in Abuja during NACAN’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), where he was named the Grand Patron of the association, regretted that the nation’s aviation industry, just like its counterparts around the world, was going through a turbulent time, but urged everyone to join hands together to salvage the sector from its present precarious situation.

He, however, expressed hope that the industry would surmount present predicament with the efforts put in place by the present government to ensure its rebirth.

Mshelia who is also the Chairman, Mish Aviation Flying School, the first privately owned Pilot Training School in West African Sub-region and Sub-Saharan Africa in Ghana called for a combined effort towards saving the industry from the present ruins occasioned by the neglect of the past and urged the industry players to avoid damaging steps that would rescue defeat from the grip of pending victory.

“Our aviation industry is passing through a very turbulent time and it is just compulsory that all of us must roll up our sleeves in a joint effort to salvage it from the present ailing state. The global aviation sector fell into unpremeditated financial cesspit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and is yet to recover fully from the ravishing ill wind that swept across the sector. It is more devastating here because we were still in the struggle to match pace adequately with global practice when the calamity struck.

“However, inch by inch, we have been trudging on, with assured steps that is now bringing hope that we shall breast the tape victoriously very soon. This can only be possible if we learn to do things right and effect some necessary changes that we need to handle with the required dexterity.

“The fact that we have not really moved with time has culminated in obsolete equipment and the attendant stress in the discharge of duties. I am however hopeful that; in the midst of the myriad of obstacles currently besetting the free flow of our works, due to these neglects, we shall soon come out triumphant,” he said.

Speaking on the conferment of the title on Mshelia, President, NACAN, Comrade George Nkambo said the association bestowed the title on the aviation mogul in order to shore up the profile of NACAN and in recognition of the enormous contributions of the recipient to the sector.

According to him, Mshelia was chosen as NACAN Patron after a careful research into the latter’s laudable track records, which he said placed him so distinct among peers.

Captain Mshelia is also a Member of Royal Aeronautical Society (MRAeS), Aviation Consultant (Airline Management, Training, Leases/Sales), and Certified Agricultural Pilot (Corp Dusting & Aerial work/Pest Control).

