Buhari’s Visit to France in Photographs

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday afternoon arrived in Paris, for an official visit as guest of French President Emmanuel Macron and to attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF). On Wednesday, President Buhari attended a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

He attended the opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum, alongside other world leaders, where he delivered his remark. Buhari also had conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris and President of Estonia Allar Karis at the venue.

The President delivered Keynote address at the High-Level Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris and held meetings with Chairman and CEO of TOTAL Mr Patrick Pouyanne and President of Islamic Development Bank.

See photos

