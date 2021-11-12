BEETA ARTS FESTIVAL: Simmering Stew of Creativity

Yinka Olatunbosun

Beeta Arts Festival is the unique new Pan-African celebration organised by the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. The festival debuts in Abuja today 12th November and runs till the 14th at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel and the Art-Tech District, Abuja.

The festival which has as theme ‘Re-Imagine’ seeks to foster arts development and cultural unity by synergising various art forms. The festival include stage plays, film screenings, concerts, poetry, art exhibitions, trainings, workshops, book readings, indigenous cuisine, conversations and lifestyle events.

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation was founded by the uber-creative entrepreneur Bikiya Graham-Douglas, an award-winning actress and producer. Her vision for arts development also birthed the Beeta Playwright Competition and the Beeta Campus Outreach.

As a Pan-African festival, participating films are drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Egypt, Tunisia, and the host nation, Nigeria.

There would be stage performances from Nigeria and Egypt at the festival. They include stage plays written by winners and finalists of the Beeta Playwright Competition. Olarotimi Fakunle, will be producing the Theatre segment of the festival featuring ‘Room 7’ by John Ekpeno Ukut starring the rising Nollywood star Tope Oloniyowon while Tony Edet (Thin Tall Tony) will be directing a play called ‘Cancelled’.

The film showcases would include content from the Alumni of the West African Multichoice Talent Factory, the emerging filmmaker John Youla Gotip and other films curated by Ms. Fibby Kioria of Manyatta Screenings Kenya. There is also an innovative digitally directed play from top Ugandan director, filmmaker and playwright, Angie Emurwon, a historical exhibition at the Discovery Museum curated by Amanda Kirby Okoye and conversations with prolific director Kunle Afolayan, award-winning actress/director and producer Lala Akindoju, President of NANTAP Israel Eboh, NLNG prize winner Abubakar Ibrahim and acclaimed playwright Paul Ugbede etc.

Ms Bikiya Graham Douglas, its convener gives a taste of what the festival aims to accomplish.

“The Beeta Arts Festival is a meeting point for different expressions of arts from across Africa. It gives performers opportunities and develops talent, allowing us to see each other, learn from each other and collaborate with each other.”

The festival is sponsored and supported by Chairborne Global Services, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Art-Tech District Abuja, Heritage Bank, Africa Magic, Ibis Hotel Lagos, Alluvial Agriculture, Union Bank of Nigeria, 2sure, Paperworth Books and ITK. 7UP Bottling company has also been listed as the drinks partner.

