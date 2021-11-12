Beauty West Africa Opens November in Lagos

Excitement builds for the return of Africa’s largest beauty trade exhibition on November 17th. Beauty West Africa, Africa’s largest international trade event for the beauty sector is gearing up to re-open its doors next week.

Running for three days from Wednesday 17th November at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, Beauty West Africa will showcase products and services from more than 100 exhibitors from five continents.

A conference running alongside the exhibition as well as panel discussions in the show will provide visitors with a useful insight into making the best of business in the beauty, cosmetics, haircare, perfumery and spa sectors.

The line-up of key speakers includes Kudirat Fashola, owner of Kuddy Cosmetics, Mary Jane Ohobu, the general manager of Zaron Cosmetics, Vienne Odofin, the regional manager for Distrimarq and the popular entrepreneur and influencer Tania Omotayo. Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary at Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, will provide the keynote welcome.

Conference sessions cover a range of topics including beauty franchise and distribution, beauty brands and influencer marketing, beauty in retail channels in Nigeria, the rise of African beauty, and seeking professional advice.

The show’s main sponsors are Lush Hair and Nisa while the conference is being run in partnership with Beauty in Lagos.

Award-winning beauty blogger and spokesperson for Beauty in Lagos, Ezinne Alfa, said: “As the official conference partner of Beauty West Africa, our intention is to facilitate conversations with key industry stakeholders, professionals and experts. We want to address relevant topics offering practical solutions and share the wealth of knowledge from our panellists to help inspire new leaders in the sector.”

Beauty West Africa is being organised by BtoB Events, who launched BWA in 2019 when more than 4,500 people attended the show.

The show’s Sales Manager, Bilal Domah, is encouraging people from across the industry to attend. “With all travel restrictions in place due to the global pandemic, people are not able to transact business as usual. What Beauty West Africa offers is an opportunity to meet with international brands and businesses without having to leave the country. There hasn’t been a major beauty event like this for over two years now, so we are looking forward to seeing our colleagues and industry peers once again,” he said.

