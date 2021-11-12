660,028 Unclaimed PVCs in Ogun, Says INEC

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday disclosed that there are 660,028 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) with the body in Ogun state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this during a meeting held with political party leaders in Abeokuta.

Agbaje said a total of 464,604 out of 1,126,247 PVCs were collected by their owners before the 2019 general election, adding that 1,615 PVCs had so far been collected since the beginning of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

He lamented the low participation of eligible citizens of the state in the first quarter of the CVR exercise, saying Ogun recorded the lowest number of registered voters compared to other SouthWest states like Ekiti, Ondo and Osun.

The REC therefore, urged the party leaders to mobilise members of their parties to participate in the ongoing CVR exercise across the state.

He said, participating in the CVR exercise is the only thing that would enable eligible voters carry out their civic responsibilities in the forthcoming 2023 general election and other future elections.

Agbaje disclosed that, no fewer than 9,138 residents of the state had so far completed their registration as at 8th November, 2021, for the second quarter of 2021.

His words: “It is important to point out that a total of four hundred and sixty-four thousand, six hundred and four (464,604) PVCs were collected by their owners before 2019 General Election out of One million, one hundred and twenty-six thousand, two hundred and forty-seven (1,126,247) PVCs received in the State leaving a balance of 661,643 out of which one thousand, six hundred and fifteen (1,615) had so far been collected since the beginning of the exercise this year.

“A total of six hundred and sixty thousand and twenty eight (660,028) PVCs are yet to be collected as we speak.”

He charged the party leaders to continue to educate their members on the need for a free and fair election in 2023.

