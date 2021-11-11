ZENITH/DELTA PRINCIPALS’ CUP Osadenis Mixed Sec. School, Three Others Qualify for Semis

Semifinalists have emerged in the 2021 edition of the Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

In the last eight matches played on Tuesday, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba defeated Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Agbor by a lone goal at Ogwash- Uku Stadium while Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro defeated Ashaka Mixed Secondary School, Ashaka 4-2 at Kwale Stadium.

At the Government College Sports Arena, Ovwor Mixed Secondary School, Ovwor, defeated Ogbe-Ijoh Secondary School, Ogbe-Ijoh, 2-1 to book a semifinal berth just as College of Commerce, Warri, came back from one goal down to defeat Umukwata Secondary School, Umukwata, 4-1 at the Baptist High School, sports field, Eku.

The semifinal draw took place yesterday with Ovwor Mixed Secondary School, Ovwor taking on defending champions, College of Commerce, Warri at the Valley Stream British Academy, Sapele while Kwale Stadium, Kwale, will host the other semifinal between Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and Alaka Grammar school, Ozoro.

According to the organisers, Hideaplus Nigeria Limited, the two semifinal matches will take place on Monday November 15 at the same time.

CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, stated that all arrangements are in place for the teams to enjoy an enabling template good enough for the best teams to emerge for final.

He also added that the final earlier scheduled for November 25 would now take place on November 26 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

