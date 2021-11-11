World Bank Hails Nigeria on Debt Reportage

Nume Ekeghe

The World Bank in its latest report has commended Nigeria’s debt reporting, stating that 40 per cent of low-income developing countries (LIDCs) were yet to publish transparent sovereign debt data in the last two years, excluding Nigeria.

The bank stated this in its latest report on ‘Debt Transparency in Developing Economies.’

According to the World Bank, most LIDCs have hidden debts by way of publishing it in a concealed format thereby creating hidden debts.

The report noted that most public debt data were not systematically published in Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that loans and securities were typically being covered under such situation.

It also noted that extending sectoral coverage remained a challenge and that total stock of central government guarantees were usually reported, with beneficiaries rarely mentioned.

On Nigeria, the report stated: “Expenditure arrears are typically excluded from domestic debt statistics with very few exceptions. For example, Nigeria’s federal government, expenditure arrears are not included in the debt stocks. This reflects one of the key differences between the cash-based frameworks largely applied in LIDCs and accrual-based ones.

“A 2019 IMF report showed that at least 70 per cent of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa had domestic expenditure arrears in 2018, amounting to an average of about three per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with arrears to private suppliers accounting for the largest share.

“A subsequent report by the World Bank showed that arrears are expected to increase by more than 2 percent on average as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

It noted that there was ample room for improvement when publishing key debt-management documents.

Medium-term Debt Strategies (MTDS) and Annual Borrowing Plans (ABP) should guide future borrowing and provide key references to investors and stakeholders, it stated.

According to the report, 45 per cent of the International Development Association (IDA) countries publish a debt-management strategy; however, the MTDS is translated into a comprehensive ABP only in nine countries.

The report further stated: “Public debt data are not systematically published or updated, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and small states. Both the 2019 and 2020 assessments show that close to 40 per cent of LIDCs did not reach minimum data disclosure standards as defined by the methodology, either because they have never published any debt data, or because their debt data are more than two years old.”

Commenting on the report, the Group President World Bank, Mr. David Malpass stated: “The poorest countries will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the largest debt burdens in the last few decades, but limited debt transparency will delay critical debt reconciliation and restructuring.

“Improving debt transparency requires a sound public debt-management legal framework, integrated debt recording and management systems, and improvements in the global debt monitoring.

“International financial institutions, debtors, creditors, and other stakeholders, such as credit-rating agencies and civil society, all have a key role to play in fostering debt transparency.”

“The study finds that 40 percent of low-income countries have not published any data about their sovereign debt for more than two years and that many of those that do publish it tend to limit the information to central government debt.

“Many developing countries are relying increasingly on resource-backed loans in which governments secure financing by putting up future revenue streams as collateral. Resource-backed loans accounted for nearly 10 percent of new borrowing in Sub-Saharan Africa between 2004 and 2018. More than 15 countries have such debt, but none provide details on the collateral arrangements.”

He further added that the World Bank Group had long considered debt transparency as a crucial step in countries’ development process, because transparency facilitates new investments, improves accountability, and helps reduce corruption.

