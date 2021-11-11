THISDAY: Stanley Nkwazema Not Our Staff

The management of THISDAY has disclaimed Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of the suspects paraded by the police Thursday in connection with the invasion of the residence of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, had described Nkwazema, who was arrested along with other suspects allegedly involved in the invasion of Justice Odili’s home as a member of staff of THISDAY. Mba said Nkwazema claimed that he was working on an investigative report.

A statement signed by the Managing Editor (Print and Digital), Bolaji Adebiyi, said contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema was neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor

The statement noted that Nkwazema was a sport correspondent of the paper and resigned from the company over 15 years ago.

It added that since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Nkwazema to investigate any story and knew nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Justice Odili.

The statement however said that like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, he sends for publication articles and analyses and was usually obliged, “a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff.”

“That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY,” the statement added.

The statement said police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that “Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not on any reportorial assignment in any shape or form on behalf of THISDAY.”

