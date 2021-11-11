Tension in Bayelsa Community over Massive Crude Oil Leak Fire

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Crude oil fire caused by a massive oil spill from the well head of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company in its Santa Barbara South oil field is currently ravaging Opu-Nembe community in Bayelsa State.

The fire, which is still raging from the well head according to community sources, has left many of the people in palpable fear, as many had fled their community over the rampaging fire.

A community source, who spoke in confidence, said the well head from one of the oil exploration companies had emanated serious hydro-carbon into the environment before it caught fire yesterday night.

He said: “The people of Opu-Nembe need serious environmental and medical attention. You can see there’s a boom line but the boom line set up by Aiteo cannot put out the fire, it has gone to the highest level of hazard.”

Confirming the fire and spill incident, Aiteo, operator of the NNPC /Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29, last Friday reported that an oil spill from a non-producing well head in its Santa Barbara South field has caught fire.

A statement signed by the Head of its media team, Ndiana Mathew, said the magnitude of the incident is extremely high.

According to him, “Neither the cause of the spill nor the quantity of leaked hydrocarbon could be determined at the time of the discovery, although containment booms were deployed and recovery commenced immediately around the well head.

“As an incident of this nature, the necessary Oil Spill Notification Report have been promptly communicated to National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission(NUPRC) and National Petroleum Investment Services(NAPIMS) as it’s required by regulation.

“Ultimately, a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the spill site was held by all relevant stakeholders, community inclusive. The JIV at the time was inconclusive owing to difficulties with access due high pressure of hydrocarbons from the well head.

“Additionally, immediate efforts to control the leak were aborted due to the high pressure emanating from the well head. Consequently, Aiteo has mobilised a full intervention team with well control specialists and equipment both locally and internationally to arrest the leak.

“The JIV team commended Aiteo for its prompt emergency response and handling of the incident. Further investigations on the cause of the mishap are being undertaken and will be progressed after the well has been shut.”

