Police Arrest Serial ATM Snatcher, Recover 33 Cards in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 33-year-old man, Ojo Amos, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for ‘specialising in stealing ATM cards from unsuspecting victims’.

The suspect, who hails from Agbara-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area, was arrested last week Tuesday in Ozoro.

According to Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, the suspect was arrested at about 1 p.m. at a Point of Sale (POS) stand beside First Bank, Ozoro branch.

He disclosed that the arrest was made by the Ozoro Police Division with the help of vigilantes following a tip-off that the suspect was seen in the area.

The police said 33 ATM cards and the sum of N50, 000 were recovered from the suspect.

Edafe said the suspect confessed that he stole one of the cards from one Rufai Abdulahi at Zenith Bank, Kwale branch, and later withdrew the sum of N250,000 from the victim’s account.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect usually stayed behind his victims at the ATM machine waiting and targeting people who he felt were not too educated, old women and children especially when he noticed that they are having problem operating the ATM machine.

“He would move closer to them pretending to be a bank staff trying to help them and in the process, he would swap the ATM card. The suspect also confessed that he watched them as they enter their ATM pins, memorises it, and after swapping the ATM cards, he would use either a POS stand or ATM machine to empty their bank accounts,” Amos confessed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

