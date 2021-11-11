Osinbajo Neutral at APC Tripartite Meeting on Direct Primaries, Says Presidency Source

•Ortom: The idea will be too expensive

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was neutral at Tuesday’s meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Tripartite Committee held to resolve the differences among party stakeholders over National Assembly’s adoption of direct primaries for political parties to elect their candidates for elections, a presidency source has said.

The meeting over which Osinbajo presided and held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, however, witnessed exchange of harsh words between proponents and opponents of the idea now in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Similarly, the Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, has kicked against the idea of direct primaries for political parties, claiming it would be too expensive for parties to handle.

The tripartite committee was made up of the executive, governors and members of the National Assembly, belonging to the APC.

A reliable presidency source said yesterday that while the exchanges were on, Osinbajo only played the role of a moderator on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari while not seeking to impose his views on either side.

The meeting was sharply divided between APC leaders and governors on the one hand, who argued that direct primaries would be impracticable and APC Caucus in the National Assembly on the other hand, who accused the state chief executives of high-handedness.

“Going into the meeting, everyone knew the matter is now in President’s hand. The party and povernors thought an outright ‘direct primaries only mandate’ may be impractical. National Assembly members felt governors have been high-handed but didn’t even say that at yesterday’s meeting-only previously.

“The Vice President was playing the role of a moderator on behalf of President. So, he took no sides but insisted on unity and that party must always engage actively within itself while ensuring internal democracy. He ended the meeting only when everyone had been given a fair chance to ventilate.

“It was the Vice President’s idea with the support of the president to bring everyone involved round the table to discuss what has become a divisive issue between governors and and National Assembly members,” the source said.

The Tuesday meeting failed to agree on the use of direct primaries by parties to select their candidates.

Party leaders and governors were unable to convince members of the National Assembly on the need to provide alternative for the direct primary option. But the National Assembly members insisted that direct primary was the way to go because it had been working for the electorate.

Meanwhile, Ortom said he has never supported direct primaries, because it was expensive, but opined that if it became law, the PDP would adjust and use it as launch pad to restratigise and win election in 2023.

On the recent Anambra election, he said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state was part of restrategising and reengineering mechanism towards 2023.

The party’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo scored 53,807 to finish behind Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who polled 112,229.

Ortom, however, said like Anambra, Benue PDP would consolidate its stronghold to remain in power in 2023.

“Right here, in Benue State, we have 70 per cent control, which is a clear sign that the party is ready for 2023 election,” he said.

