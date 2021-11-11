Obaseki Appoints Ihenyen, 72 Other Aides

Adibe Emenyonu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Wednesday appointed Princess Philomena Ihenyen as Political Adviser (Edo Central District)

This brought the number of special advisers appointed so to 12 following the earlier appointment of 11 last month.

Obaseki also appointed 72 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) Special Adviser (SAs), all from the same district.

The appointees are made up of 21 Senior Special Assistants, while 51 are Special Assistants.

All the appointments were contained in a statement endorsed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie.

In the statement, Ogie said the appointments followed the harmonisation by party leader the party across all the wards in the five local government areas in the central district.

According to him, “Following the harmonisation of leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across all the 51 wards of Edo Central Senatorial District, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Princess (Mrs) Philomena Ihenyen as Political Adviser (Edo Central), as well as the underlisted Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

