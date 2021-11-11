NYSC Graduates 123 SAED Trainees In Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent

No fewer than 123 Batch B stream 1 Corps members in Sokoto State have graduated from Skill Acquisition and Entreprises Development (SAED).

Assistant Director SAED NYSC, Sokoto, Mr Garba Fagge stated this while speaking at the graduation ceremony in the state capital.

He further explained that the graduands were trained in 11 major skills and exposed to various funding options with experts from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank, Commercial Banks, Bank of Industry (BOI), as well resource persons from organization such as NAFDAC, ICTs among others.

He congratulated them and urged them to take advantage of the after camp mentorship programs.

In His remark the state Coordinator of NYSC, Muhammad Nakamba enjoined the corps members not to allow their skills to die during the service.

Nakamba implored them to harness the skills they acquired stressing there was so much money to make in the world of Entrepreneurship.

He promised that the scheme would continue to provide assistance to them urging them to have their eyes at the top of whatever skill endeavour they took to.

On his part the guest speaker of the event who is the chief executive of Rainbow Computers Mr Sunday Oladimeji advised the corps members to put the skills learnt into practice to enable them to be self-reliance and also employers of labours.

Also speaking the guest of honour, Prof Bala Dankani of Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto, encouraged the graduating corps members to be hard working in carrying out the skills acquired as white collar jobs are not easy to go by now.

Some of the skills taught were event planning and decoration, Agro Allied , Cosmetology , Information communication technologies (ICTs), others are shoe making , Solar panel installation, Tie and Die, Fashion and Design, Graphics Arts , Hair Dressing , Makeup among others .

At the end of the event the graduating corps members received SAED certificate.

