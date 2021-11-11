NUC Approves New Courses for PCU

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved five new academic programmes for the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan.

PCU, already granted full operational licence by the Federal Government through the NUC, is a faith-based institution owned by The Sword of the Spirit Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

The new courses approved for the institution include Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Procurement Management, Mass Communication and International Relations.

The NUC in a letter signed by its Director of Planning, Dr. Noel Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, dated 8th November, 2021, with reference number: NUC/AP/P72/Vol1/05 and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, PCU, Prof. Kola Oloke, noted that the approval of the five new courses for the university, came on the heels of the Resource Assessment visit carried out in August, this year.

According to the NUC, the approved courses which shall commence in the university at the current academic session, shall be run on full-time basis, urging the PCU management to “provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes”

PCU currently runs twelve courses under the Faculties of Pure and Applied Sciences as well as Social and Management Sciences which include Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Industrial Mathematics, Computer Science and Physics with Electronics.

Others are Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Marketing and Economics,

The Vice Chancellor of the institution while reacting to the development, said the news was cheering, assuring that efforts would always be geared towards making the institution a world class university.

