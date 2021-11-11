Medical Council Indicts Three Doctors over Death of Celebrity

Wale Igbintade

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria has found a prima facie case of professional misconduct against three Premier Specialist Hospital doctors regarding the death of celebrity chef Adepeju Ugboma.

The doctors are: Akiseku Adeniyi Kazeem, Kelechi Kingsley Renner and Motunrayo Amadu of Premier Specialist Hospital.

The indictment was the outcome of an investigative panel set up by the Council to consider a petition filed by Mr. Ijoma Ugboma, the husband of the deceased.

The panel reached the decision at its just-concluded 10th session, which was held on October 28, 2021.

The report was signed by the Council’s Secretary, Dr. E. D. Abudu.

The panel further referred the three doctors to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Tribunal for trial.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), lead counsel to the Ugboma family, represented the Petitioner at the Panel.

OAL also requested a coroner’s Inquest into the death of Mrs. Ugboma to investigate her family’s allegations of medical negligence against Premier Specialist Medical Centre.

The Inquest is ongoing at the Magistrate Court Ogba, Lagos.

Mrs. Ugboma, 41, died at 3pm on April 25, 2021, at Evercare Hospital Lekki Ltd, (Evercare).

She was the founder and chief executive officer, of a pastry company, I Luv Desserts.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria letter to Mr. Ugboma reads: “The Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Investigation Panel at its 10th session held at the Council Chambers, Medical and Dental Council House, Plot 1102 Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura District, Abuja on Thursday, 28th October 2021 investigated your petition.

“The investigation is concluded. The Panel determined that a prima facie case of misconduct in a professional respect is established against Dr. Akiseku Adenlyi Kazeem, Or. Kelechi Kingsley Renner and Dr. Motunrayo Amadu.

“The three respondent doctors have been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (MOPDT) for adjudication.

“The Panel did not establish any prima facie case of misconduct against the following: i. Dr. Chineze Maureen Fadipe ii. Dr. Ayoola Sikiru Shonibare ii. Or. Nosakhare Asemota iv. Dr. Uchenna lwuh v. Dr. Oshinowo Omotulu vi. Dr. Alao Olumide vii. Dr. Oyewole Olugbenga Olayide vii. Dr. Shola Johnson ix. Dr. Muyideen Olayemi Orolu x. Dr. Victor Ayanwale Raji xi. Dr. Opeyemi Abe xii. Dr. Rufus Ojewola xii. Dr. Ekido Okpiabhele xiv. Dr. Ogukah Amarachi xv. Or. Onaga Zita xvi. Dr. Chioma J Orjiakor and xvii. Or Blessing Ugwuagbo.”

