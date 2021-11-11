Konnect, Coollink Join Forces to Revolutionise Satellite Broadband Industry in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Life and work changes imposed by COVID-19 have increased the need for efficient and reliable internet access.

Students and professionals working from home need a quality alternative to the available solution in the market.

Thus, Konnect, a Eutelsat Group entity charged with retailing a new generation of superfast satellite broadband services in collaboration with Coollink, Radical Technology Network Limited, recently signed of a new partnership to launch a suite of new satellite broadband plans with access to superfast connections up to 100Mbps, thereby making affordable, reliable internet connectivity throughout Nigeria a reality.

Konnect provides a viable and accessible solution that narrows the digital divide faced by populations in underserved areas by offering a cost-effective, more flexible and reliable solution than a fibre connection.

By choosing Konnect, the customer receives a superfast connection speed up to 100Mbps. As satellite broadband service doesn’t rely on phone lines or cables in the ground it’s super reliable too.

Unlimited internet access offers are available, with packages starting at N6,900 and equipment from only N30,000, which are tailored to meet all needs and financial backgrounds and offers like free night access from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am are introduced to the Nigerian consumers.

General Manager Africa, Konnect , Philippe Baudrier, explained that Konnect’s offer takes into consideration consumer needs.

“We have a wide range of packages to suit every type of user. All come with unlimited data, so the customer can use superfast broadband as much as they would like”, he noted.

The new Eutelsat Konnect High Throughput Satellite, which was launched at the end of 2020, enables Konnect to revolutionise internet access by offering new features which have never been experienced in Africa previously.

Konnect’s broadband service gives the user access to higher speeds than most terrestrial services (radio, 4G and fibre).

Connection speed is “superfast,” up to 100 Mbps, which is also a first for the African continent.

In addition, Konnect is the first 100 Mbps unlimited satellite internet offer in Nigeria which gives users the additional advantage of not having to wait for mobile operators or fibre networks to expand into their specific areas.

CEO of Coollink, Shahin Nouri noted that the new plans launched in partnership with Konnect Africa will increase broadband penetration and help bridge the digital divide in Nigeria.

“Through our partnership with Konnect over the past four years, we listened to our customers and designed the new affordable packages, which now come with speeds up to 100Mbps and unlimited data allowance, ”Nouri said

He explained further that this was a first for Nigeria and for Africa as a whole, and it is part of the culture at Coollink, where it continuously improves customer satisfaction through innovation.

With the new plans, Nouri said that consumers and businesses alike can now get online anywhere in Nigeria within three business days, without the reliance on terrestrial infrastructure.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

