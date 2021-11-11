Jail Breaks: 3,906 Inmates Still on the Run, Says Aregbesola

Deji Elumoye

No fewer than 3, 906 inmates who escaped from different correctional centres across the country are still on the run, Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed.

The Minister who made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja also said that out of a total of 4,369 inmates that escaped from correctional centres since 2020 only 984 had been recaptured.

According to him, the biometrics of all custodial inmates nationwide are with Nigerian Correctional Service, which will enable the escapees to be tracked and re-arrested.

His words: “We have their biometrics. Whenever and wherever they appear to transact any business, their cover will be blown.”

Details later…

