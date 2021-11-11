Industry Stakeholders Set for Second CIO Awards

Nosa Alekhuogie

Organisers of the second edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards are set to host the awards in Lagos, as key industry players in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector are set to attend.

The awards ceremony, which is being organized by Edniesal Consulting Limited, an enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, is scheduled to take place on November 26th at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki

According to the organisers, the objective of the CIO Awards is to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work by Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Digital Officers (CDOs) and other leaders in the Information Technology ecosystem across various business sectors of the economy.

“These are the unsung heroes that bring innovation to bear while discharging their duties, and importantly, positively affecting business functions,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Today, technology has become a mainstay of our everyday lives including leading businesses and organizations. Those behind the workings are hardly mentioned, which is why the CIO Awards was inaugurated and has come to stay,” it added.

Sharing their experience of the award, one of last year’s recipients, Mr. Richard Amafonye, the CIO of Wema Bank and winner, CIO of the year – Banking, said: “Winning a professional award means a lot, a tangible size of expertise, a reasonable marker of achievement, and indeed an affirmation of capability, and a constant reminder to up performances and meet expectations”.

According to him, one of the benefits of the awards is that it provides a platform for awardees and their companies to connect with key players in the industry and ensure a solid presence.

Another recipient of the award, Mr. Obinna Ukonu, the Business Solutions and Systems Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, and Winner, CIO of the year – Consumer Goods and Retail, held that “receiving the award has helped to elevate my visibility and presence, and has also allowed me to connect with other IT leaders and thought leaders within the industry”.

As the ceremony draws closer, assessments on the nominations received so far are ongoing by the Jury team. The jury is chaired by Executive Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Ade Bajomo, with Mrs. Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka of MTN as vice-chairman.

Some of the leading categories where prizes are up for grabs include Banking, Telecoms, Fintech amongst others.

The Convener of the CIO Awards, and MD/CEO of Edniesal Consulting, Mrs. Abiola Laseinde has assured stakeholders of a credible process, while expressing appreciation to the Jury body for accepting to be a part of the process. She stated, “we are immensely grateful to you for choosing to serve with us in delivering an excellent 2021 CIO Awards.” Technical partners for the project include notable firms such as PwC and Ernst and Young (EY) Nigeria.

