Group Holds ‘One Nigeria’ Rally in Abuja, Kicks against Separation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group under the auspices of One Nigeria Group (ONG), yesterday held a rally in the nation’s capital, Abuja where it kicked against the call for balkanisation of the country.

The President of the ONG, Mr. Hassan Muhammed, stated this while addressing journalists at Unity Fountain, Abuja, venue of the rally.

Mohammed traced the source of ethnic discontent in Nigeria to the failure of ethnic leaders to develop their state or region.

Muhammed stressed that it also meant that the leaders of such a region acted with impunity and promoted violence against their own ethnic stocks.

He stated: “As you can see here today, thousands of Nigerians are happily gathered here to stress their commitment and belief to one Nigeria and to pass a message to the enemies of our coexistence that they have failed in their separatists’ agenda.

“The attempt to not only cover up their corrupt practices that brought under development to their people but to also introduce crisis and separatists entrepreneurs will not work or see the light of day.

“As Nigerians, we are one united entity and we therefore urge Mr. President not to be distracted but remain focused in shaming these separatists and their sponsors in performance and quality delivery of good leadership to the nation as always.”

The group therefore reaffirmed its support for the unity of Nigeria and the belief of every citizen of the nation that the continued existence of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The group, therefore, urged all Nigerians to look beyond the clamour for separation and build the Nigeria of their dreams.

