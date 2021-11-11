FCTA Demolishes 100 Illegal Structures in Market Razed by Fire

OlawaleAjimotokan in Abuja

Coming six days after seven persons died in a kerosine explosion in Kubwa Village, the Federal Capital Administration ( FCTA) has demolished about 100 illegal shops built in the market.

The demolition exercise was carried out yesterday the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation to correct contraventions that have constituted environmental nuisances.

Chairman of the Committee, Ikharo Attah said the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello and FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu authorised the clean up stemming from their displeasure with the continued contraventions in the area to curb further losses and life threatening incidents.

Attah said the occupiers of the illegal shops were notified to quit beforehand, as many of their kiosks and illegal extension structures were removed.

“We have always been on this road axis for the past three years, trying to clean it up and we have always had intense problems. We have cleared the road to the market which was blocked for about six years,” he said.

He noted that the committee was left with no option than to do what it felt was right in the aftermath of the fire incident that claimed the lives of seven persons.

“Even the very shop where the explosion happened, we had removed that tank. We will remove all the illegal shops because the community had been blocked”.

He said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji has reiterated commitment to providing security backup for every operations targeted at tackling illegalities and criminalities within the nation’s capital.

He expressed dismay at the attitude of some residents and traders, who have continued to violate developmental blueprint, leading to deaths of innocent people.

He lamented that the affected illegal shops were built directly under high-tension lines, while many were obstructing access roads, making it difficult for rescue operations, in an event of emergency.

