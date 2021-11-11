Cloudflex, Digital Encode, Others Back NITRA Conference

Nosa Alekhuogie

More companies have continued to indicate interest in the forthcoming ICT Growth Conference being organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), a ICT media advocacy group.

In the latest partnership buildup, Cloudflex Computing Services Limited, a leading indigenous Enterprise Cloud service provider that offers Information Technology as a service, along with Digital Encode, a cyber securityconsulting and integration firm; and Rack Center, Africa’s first carrier neutral state-of-the-art Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre operator, have opted to partner with NITRA as the industry advocacy group gears up for its ICT Growth Conference/Awards 2021 event, which comes up on November 11, 2021 in Lagos.

Other organisations that have committed to partnering with NITRA on the forum are Phase 3 Telecom, the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Women in Technology In Nigeria (WITIN).

Making the partnership announcement in Lagos, Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, explained that the Conference is germane to the present realities in Nigeria as both the industry regulators and the supervisory Ministry areworking assiduously to set Nigeria on the apex list of digitally empowered countries, and make it a forerunner in global technology index.

Onwuegbuchi noted that the partnership with these organisations will add pep to the event as they will bring theirwealth of knowledge in Cloud Computing, Cyber security, Social engineering, Data Center, telecommunication, and other relevant fields to the conference, and join the dialogue on the growth ingredients needed to drive the country towards a digitized society.

“Specifically, the forum will offer stakeholders the opportunity of reassessing and reinvigorating some policies to make maximum impact in the growth of ICT in Nigeria. This is a growth conference, and stakeholders will be allowed to speak out on what the growth indices should be,” Onwuegbuchi said.

The event targets to bring stakeholders in the ICT industry, both from the public and private sectors, to discuss and find ways of accelerating growth in the industry as a means of achieving laudable federal government set targets and policies, including those recorded in policy documents by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

