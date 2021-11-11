Breaking: Suspected Bandits Raid Shops Opposite FUT Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Two people have been kidnapped in a bandit attack on a shop opposite the Permanent site of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state.

Those abducted were suspected to be the sales representatives for a flourishing shop opposite the university main gate.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday night when the armed gun men stormed the area riding on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

The incident created panic among students who were staying off campus, forcing them to run helter skelter.

However THISDAY gathered that the police and other security operatives quickly rose to the occasion and in a face off with the gunmen killed two of them while the others escaped with their victims.

State Police Commissioner Mr Monday Bala Kuyars when contacted on phone by THISDAY confirmed the incident, saying that two of those working in the shops were kidnapped.

Kuyars said two of the gunmen were neutralized, adding that reinforcement of security operatives had been despatched to the area.

The police boss asked students and their lecturers to remain calm and go about their normal duties as the force is “on top of the situation”.

Meanwhile heavily armed soldiers and policemen are now patrolling the area.

