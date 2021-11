Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, FW de Klerk, who oversaw the end of South Africa’s minority rule and freed Nelson Mandela from jail, is dead.

He was aged 85.

de Klerk was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs, in March.

De Klerk headed South Africa’s white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party swept to power.

Details later….

