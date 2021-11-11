Battles for Places in Africa’s Final Play-offs Return Today

The second stage of African qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar reaches its culmination over the next week, with games taking place between today and next Tuesday.

Eight teams are looking to join Morocco and Senegal in the two-legged play-offs next March, when the continent’s five representatives in Qatar will be determined.

With several players sidelined by injury, a couple returning after long absences and several countries forced to play on neutral soil, below here are some of the fixtures of those seeking to join Morocco and Senegal who have booked their berths in the final play offs.

Morocco, captained by Wolves’ Romain Saiss, and Sadio Mane’s Senegal can breathe easy after securing passage though the group stage with two games to spare. Only the eight other group winners will join them in the play-offs.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt have a four-point cushion over nearest challengers Libya after back-to-back victories over their north African neighbours last month.

The Pharaohs know one win from their final two matches against Angola and Gabon will take them to the third and final stage of qualifying as they bid to reach a second straight World Cup.

However, surprise package Libya could still qualify if they take maximum points in matches against the same opposition and Egypt fail to win their remaining two games.

Tunisia have a three-point lead over Equatorial Guinea in Group B, and the Carthage Eagles will guarantee passage to the play-offs with an away win against the west Africans on matchday five.

As Tunisia have a far superior goal difference, Mondher Kbaier’s side could still top the group even if they lose.

October’s results have left several groups finely poised, with six winner-takes-all showdowns possible in the final round of qualifying.

In Group A, Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria, led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and unbeaten in 31 matches, are ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference alone, with the two countries meeting in north Africa after they face Djibouti and Niger respectively.

The Burkinabe, however, have lost home advantage and will face Niger in Morocco after being included on a list of countries whose home stadia were deemed unfitto host qualifiers.

In Group C, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are two points in front of Cape Verde in after the three-time African champions suffered a shock home defeat against Central African Republic.

Nigeria’s German handler, Gernot Rohr has lured former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo out of international retirement as Eagles play Liberia in Morocco on Saturday and Cape Verde entertain CAR. Super Eagles will host the islanders in the final round of the group stage in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast lead Cameroon by a point in Group D. If both countries win on matchday five, with the Ivorians ‘hosting’ Mozambique in Benin and Cameroon taking on Malawi in South Africa, the Indomitable Lions will need to beat the Elephants at home to progress.

Experienced Elephants forward Gervinho is out with a long-term injury, while Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will reportedly miss Cameroon’s first game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana could also make his first appearance for the Indomitable Lions in a year, having sat out most of 2021 because of a doping ban.

THE STANDINGS

Group A

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Algeria. 4. 3. 1. 0. 19. 2. 17. 10

B’ Faso 4. 3. 1 0. 9. 1. 8. 10

Niger. 4. 1. 0. 3. 5. 14. -9 3

Djibouti 4. 0. 0. 4. 2. 18. -16 0

Group B

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Tunisia 4. 3. 1. 0. 8. 0. 8. 10

E’Guinea 4. 2. 1 1 4 4 0 7

Zambia. 4. 1. 1. 2. 3. 6. -3. 4

Mauritania 4. 0. 1. 3. 1. 6. -5. 1

Group C

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Nigeria 4. 3. 0. 1. 6. 2. 4. 9

C’ Verde 4. 2. 1 1 5. 4 1. 7

CAR. . 4. 1. 1. 2. 2. 4. -2. 4

Liberia. 4. 1. 0. 3. 2. 5. -3. 3

Group D

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Côte d’Ivoire . 4. 3. 1. 0. 7. 2. 5. 10

Cameroon 4. 3. 0. 1. 7. 3. 4. 9.

Malawi. . 4. 1. 0. 3. 2. 7. -5. 3

Mo’bique 4. 0. 1. 3. 1. 5. -4. 1.

Group E

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Mali. . 4. 3. 1. 0. 7. 0. 7. 10

Uganda 4. 2. 2. 0. 2. 0. 2. 8

Kenya. 4. 0. 2. 2. 1. 7. -6. 2.

Rwanda 4. 0. 1. 3. 1. 4. -3. 1.

Group F

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Egypt. 4. 3. 1. 0. 6. 1. 5. 10

Libya. 4. 2. 0. 2. 3. 5. -2. 6.

Gabon. 4. 1. 1. 2. 5. 6. -1. 4

Angola 4. 1. 0. 3. 3. 5. -2. 3.

Group G

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

S’Africa. 4. 3. 1. 0. 5. 1. 4. 10

Ghana 4. 3. 0. 1. 5. 2. 3. 9.

Ethiopia . 4. 1. 0. 3. 2. 5. -3. 3.

Zimbabwe 4. 0. 1. 3. 1. 5. -4. 1.

Group H

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Senegal . 4. 4. 0. 0. 12. 3. 9. 12.

Togo. 4. 1. 1. 2. 3. 5. -2. 4. .

Namibia . 4. 1. 1. 2. 4. 8. -4. 4.

Congo 4. 0. 2. 2. 4. 7. -3. 2.

Group I

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Morocco . 4. 4. 0. 0. 14. 1. 12.

G’Bissau. 4. 1. 1 2. 5 11. -6. 4

Guinea. 4. 0. 3. 1. 5. 8. -3. 3.

Sudan. 4. 0. 2. 2. 5. 9. -4. 2

Group J

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Tanzania. 4. 2. 1. 1. 5. 4. 1. 7.

Benin. 4. 2. 1. 1 3. 2. 1. 7

DR Congo. 4. 1. 2. 1. 4. 3. 1. 5.

M’gascar 4. 1. 0. 3. 3. 6. -3. 3.

FIXTURES

Today

Ethiopia v Ghana

Uganda v Kenya

Tanzania v DR Congo

Congo v Namibia

Rwanda v Mali

Benin Rep v Madagascar

Togo v Senegal

S’Africa v Zimbabwe

Friday

Djibouti v Algeria

B’Faso v Niger

Gabon v Libya

Guinea v G’Bissau

Sudan v Morocco

Angola v Egypt

Saturday

Malawi v Cameroon

Zambia v Mauritania

Liberia v Nigeria

E’Guinea v Tunisia

CIV v Mozambique

