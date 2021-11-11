Ajegunle Football and Sports Stars to Be Honoured Dec. 4

In the bid to celebrate the exceptional contributions and accomplishments of footballers brought up in Ajegunle, a sprawling ghetto part of Lagos, Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited is set to host the maiden edition of it’s Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Award to honour present and past heroes of the community.

The expected awards ceremony scheduled to hold on December 4, 2021, at the prestigious Abayomi Hall in the Orege area of Ajegunle, will honour 22 of these sports stars.

According to the award organiser and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kobis Global, Prince Ogaga Wowo, the awards ceremony was long overdue.

“The Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Award is conceived out of a long overdue imperative to properly recognise and immortalise the heroics and immense contributions of our indigenous sports personalities, who have distinguished themselves with the “AJ Brand” both locally and internationally.”

Wowo stressed that the award “is a celebration of our very rich football and sports heritage. We want to revive the traditional AJ creed of excellence, education, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, community service, peaceful coexistence, and unity through sports.”

He admitted that part of the aim of the awards ceremony is to further stimulate and attract vital investments from within and outside the country into the “Agegunle sporting economy.”

Prince Ogaga Wowo who is also the proprietor of Kobis global football Club said the award will not be a one off thing.

“This Award is going to be a biennial event so that we can have enough time to gather enough information and proof of contributions and positive impact of the awardees,” he further hinted.

As seen in almost all awards nights across the globe, the Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Awards will feature musical entertainments as well

“Special performances from A-list artists in Ajegunle like Oritse Femi and the likes will be on stage to perform.

“The award is going to be an all black tie event. Its going to be filled with class and glamour and executives from Lagos State Footbal Association will be in attendance.

Amongst some Nigerian football Stars with link to AJ include; Samson Siasia, Odion Ighalo, Monday Odiaka, Peter Nieketien, Tarila Okorowanta, Jonathan Akpoborie, Ifeanyi Udeze, Prince Ikpe Ekong, Emmanuel Amuneke, Gabriel Okolosi and Edema Benson.

Others include; Alfred Poto, Ambrose Duru, Samson Ajighevi, Tony Donwa, Stephen Abarowei, and Mathias Enebeli amongst several others.

