2022: CoS Defends Fayemi, Says He Has no Anointed Candidate

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, has denied the allegation that the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has anointed one of his cabinet members as his successor.

Omoleye, who gave the clarification at a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government election standard bearers in Ado Ekiti, stated that the governor currently has no anointed candidate.

He stated that the governor is committed to creating a level playground for all aspirants on the platform of the APC.

Omoleye urged the aspirants and other party members not to allow rumours to divide them, adding that all party members must work together to ensure the party victory in December 2021 council polls.

According to him, “You might have heard that the governor has chosen someone as his successor. This is not true. The governor has not spoken in this regards. “He is focused on finishing well and would not be distracted by rumours.

“The governor is the leader of the party, and he is the one in charge. Everyone should therefore remain united and support him because our focus is on how to win the local government election.”

Also, barely a month to the June 4 local government polls in the state, Omoleye charged APC candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship seats to redouble their efforts and focus on campaigns that would see them win the council polls.

While charging the candidates not to be lackadaisical about the polls, the Chief of Staff advised them to hit the ground running with campaigns by fully engaging the masses whom they want to represent.

Omoleye said the APC does not take the election for granted hence the need for the candidates to begin meaningful campaigns by selling their manifestoes to the people.

He said: “Election is less than one month and reports have it that some of you are not fully on ground. This is not a tea party. Once you made up your mind to run on the platform of the party, you just have to be serious. It does not matter whether there are strong oppositions in the election or not. You must reach out to the people; take your campaign to them, and move round the towns and villages. The election means a lot to us and you must not handle it with levity.”

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Paul Omotoso, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Sola Elesin, urged the candidates to work together as members of the same political family in order to be victorious at the polls.

