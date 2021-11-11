10 Arrested for Allegedly Stealing School Bags Donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUEB) yesterday said it arrested 10 persons and charged them to court for allegedly stealing and selling school bags donated to the state by UNICEF.

The Executive Chairman of ADSUEB, Alhaji Ibrahim Atikqu, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in a press conference held in his office in Yola, the state capital.

He said the board would not relent until the bags are recovered, noting that “the police have arrested more suspects in Michika, Mubi South, Hong, and Yola North Local Government Areas.

“We have set up a nine committee headed by two permanent member in the board, and they have done a thorough job,” stressing that all hands must be on deck to fight these menace.

The chairman urged the donor agencies to use coding and dates on their supplies to enable them easily identify the diverted items in the market.

He said four persons were arrested, charged to court and remanded in correctional facility in Yola for allegedly selling UNICEF school bags late last month.

