Vulcanizer, Kidnap Kingpin Arrested in Ekiti over Abduction of Petrol Dealer, Others

Victor Ogunje

A vulcaniser, operating in Ado Ekiti, Mr. Ige Adu and a Kidnap kingpin, Mr. Bummi Ogunremi, were among the suspects arrested by the police in Ekiti State, in connection with the abduction of a renowned oil dealer, Mr. Suleiman Akinbami, in January 2021.

Similarly, the criminal gang was allegedly responsible for the abduction of former Surveyor General of Ekiti State’s wife, Mrs. Osalusi Funmilola, one Olowo Bolaji and Abiodun Ajayi, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the kidnap.

While Akinbami was picked up at his filling station, Mrs. Osalusi was kidnapped at her residence within the vicinity of the petrol dealer’s business premises located along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti.

For quick arrest of other criminal gangs who had bolted and are now at large, the Ekiti State Police Command has placed a N5 million price tag on the fugitives as a reward for anyone who supplies credible information concerning their whereabouts.

Addresing journalists during a parade in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the alleged culprits were nabbed on November 6, 2021, at about 4p.m,, by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), based on a thorough investigation and tips from members of the public.

Abutu said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji ‘m’ in Ipoti-Ekiti on January 29, 2020. They also confessed to have kidnapped one Mr. Suleiman Akinbami, a petrol dealer, who was kidnapped on January 10, 2021, in Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspects stated that they kidnapped one Mrs. Osalusi Dapo, the wife of a former Ekiti State Surveyor General, sometime this year. The suspect further confessed that their syndicate kidnapped late Mr. Abiodun Ajayi earlier this year in Ado-Ekiti who jumped from their vehicle but later died in the hospital during treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

“The suspects said they usually keep their victims in his father’s house, one late Mr. Bafon, located at Water Works, Ado-Ekiti, and sometimes move them to Ayere Forest in Kogi State, before demanding for ransom.

“They also mentioned Mr. Samuel Ebira, Mr. Jimoh Dele (known as Dele Petim), Mr. Dayo Igwe and Mr. Johnson Okada, who are presently at large as other members of their gang. Concerted effort led to the arrest of one Taiwo Fayoke, who confessed to be their food supplier whenever victims are held hostage.”

While being interrogated, Adu, who is from Ikere Ekiti, said he was the one who identified Akinbami when the operation was about to be carried out, saying he had made over N600,000 being compensation given on the kidnap.

“I was the one who identified Akinbami for them. I also participated in the kidnap of Mrs. Osalusi. I was given N100,000 on Akinbami’s abduction while I received N450,000 for the second operation. I have made a total of N550,000 from the operations I was involved,” he said.

Ogunremi, who is one of the arrowheads of the kidnap syndicate, said that he had carried out four operations in Ekiti since he started the criminal business, revealing that his tentacles had spread to the neighbouring states of Osun, Kogi and Ondo.

He said: “When we started, my duty was to drive those suspects who are at large. I drove Akinbami and the surveyor general’s wife to our hideout in Kogi. I was only involved in four kidnap operations.”

