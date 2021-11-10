Soludo’s Victory Boosts Confidence among APGA Faithful in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The triumph of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, in the just concluded governorship poll in Anambra State has reverberated in neighbouring Abia State with a resurgent of hope for electoral success in 2023.

The leader of Abia State chapter of APGA, Hon. Obinna Ichita, told journalists Wednesday that the party has received the outcome of the Anambra poll with great joy and high hope for better things ahead as the 2023 general election draws near.

He said that the people of Anambra State have amply demonstrated “absolute confidence” in the capacity of APGA to consistently deliver good governance, adding that it was now expected that Abians would emulate their Anambra neighbours.

Ichita, who is the only APGA member in the Abia State House Assembly after a spate of defections, expressed confidence that with the affinity between Abia and Anambra, the people of Abia were now yearning for the standard of governance that APGA has set in Anambra.

“We (Abians) now know that it is normal to ply on good roads, it is normal to have potable water, it is normal to have quality healthcare services that APGA has provided in Anambra over the years,” he said.

According to him, come 2023, Ndi Abia would not afford to continue to entrust their collective destiny to a party (PDP) which has over the past 20 years “proved to be incompetent”, as APGA remains a proven credible alternative.

He noted that high quality persons like Soludo abound in APGA across the entire states of the South-east and awaiting to be given the mandate to replicate what the party has achieved in Anambra State.

Ichita said that he is happy that “everybody is coming together to APGA”, which he described as “the only political platform that will give Ndigbo the needed emancipation in all ramifications”.

On the performance of the various agencies involved in the Anambra election, the Abia lawmaker and leader of Abia APGA commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the good job in Anambra.

He noted that INEC and the various security agencies demonstrated high level professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the Anambra governorship poll hence the peaceful outcome despite the scary permutations and predictions.

