Science Education: FinLab Chairman Seeks Curriculum Overhaul

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Chairman of FinLab, Uzomba Nwaije has called for an overhaul of the country’s education system to prioritise science education.

Nwaije, who said this at the company’s 40th anniversary celebration in Lagos, suggested that only English Language, maths and science should be taught in primary and secondary schools.

He said universities should also make science courses compulsory. “If you want to study history, you do it as a masters course after your first degree in physics or chemistry,” he said.

He said the change in the education system will also change the way the economy is run because the graduates will be good enough to run the economy and the environment in their own time.

According to him, the only way Nigeria can ensure consistent growth is to show commitment to the learning and application of science and technology.

He said the country must create an environment that can make people knowledge-oriented, then to science-based economy.

He regretted that the education system is not practical-oriented and students are learning science, engineering and other courses without laboratories. This he said has led to the churning out of professionals that could not defend their certificates.

He added that there are millions of vacancies in industries, which cannot be occupied by millions of job seekers in the country because of skills gap.

He also condemned the incessant strike by academic staff of educational institutions, saying that teachers’ reward system should be reconsidered to make them more committed to their duties.

The Managing Director, Mr. Uzo Nwaije Jnr., said the company is committed to the promotion of education and research in the country.

Over the years, the company has donated laboratory equipment and furniture and upgraded laboratories in schools across the country.

Nwaije said its CSR activities also include organising quiz competitions and games for students, as well as youth empowerment programmes.

High point of the anniversary celebration was the commendation and presentation of gifts to long-serving staff of the company.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

