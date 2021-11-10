REMEMBERING SULTAN IBRAHIM DASUKI

November 14, 2016 was a day whose darkness was not foretold. Really, it was a ‘volcanic eclipse whose tremor vibrated across Africa and the world at large. It was the demise of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, a revered Islamic leader, astute administrator, a member of the Buhari Royal House and great son of Usmanu Danfodio.

He was a living encyclopedia of the nation’s traditional institutions and the world at large. The indelible imprints and his legacies are unrivalled. The name has remained a strident, defining refrain and a recurring reference in national and international discourse. His contributions towards the growth and developments of the country are still fresh.

He was a straight-forward man, a man who did not have to be begged, wooed, persuaded, notified or praised before he rendered a favour. Favour flowed in his veins. His words were favour. His walk was favour. His composure and comportment were favours. He understood no other language besides favour. As a matter of fact his exit had left a gaping void difficult to fill.

The late Dasuki has become a daily subject of engagements among scholars, researchers, journalists and public analysts because of his achievements. He introduced salary allowances for the chief Imams and deputies of the Jumu’at mosque in Sokoto and also car gift to Imams. He introduced seminar to Imams to enlighten them. He built 10 Qur’anic schools in 1990 and established an adult literacy class. The Sultanate council was always open to all – from the bourgeoisie to the plebeians as he didn’t discriminate on the basis of social status. He championed a policy of decentralisation and the creation of district officers when he was chairman of Nigerian Railway Corporation. He was central to the local government reform in 1976.

He was a member of 1977 Constituent Assembly and a representative of the North to the board that conducted the Nigerian Census of 1963 and contributed towards the nation becoming a member of Organization of Islamic Countries (OI C) and also contributed towards completion of the Sultan Abubakar 111 Central Mosque in Sokoto and Jama’at Nasarul Islam headquarters in Kaduna, National Mosque Abuja and Moshood Abiola Central Mosque in Ijebu ode.

He upgraded the Sokoto Orphanage Home and modernized the Sultanate palace in tune with 21th century building design.

As Sultan of Sokoto throughout his eight years reign, he sacrificed his salary for the upkeep of the Hubari of his great father, Shehu Usmanu Danfodio. In addition he made Usmanu Danfodio University a traffic light center for organizing Qur’anic recitation competition in the global fora.

The Sokoto State government and federal government should keep his memories alive because he left unprecedented footprints in the sands of time.

May Allah (S W T) make his grave garden among the best gardens of paradise.

Bello Shehu Shuni, belloshuni79@gmail.com

