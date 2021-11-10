Police: How Self-acclaimed Soothsayer Duped Couple of N70m

Wale Igbintade

Police men from the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday re-arraigned a self-acclaimed soothsayer, Mr. Oladele Olufemi Ayoola aged 45, on a four count charge of obtaining the sum of N70 million under false pretence, forgery and making false information.

In a charge marked number FHC,L/243C/2017 the defendant, Oladele Olutemi Ayoola was alleged to have between 2008 and December, 2016 in Lagos, Lagos State, Sango, Otta, Ogun State and Ekiti State with intent to defraud obtained by false pretence more than N70,000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira only) from Abbey N Becky Enterprises, property of Nichole Integrated Investment Limited represented by Peter Imafidon Omokaro and Catherine Omokaro.

The defendant was said to have obtained the money by cash and through bank Plc account no. 0011999499 under the pretence that he is a spiritualist, soothsayer and capable of preventing all types of spiritual and physical attacks and sicknesses

The defendant was also alleged to have forget Abbey N Becky Enterpeises identity card with intent that it may in any way be acted upon as genuine by any one that he is a Director in Abbey N Becky Enterprises to the prejudice of Nichole Integrated Investment Limited represented by Peter Imafidon Omokaro and Catherine N. Omokaro

Oladele was further alledged to have falsely accuse Peter Imafidon Omokaro of having the power of witch craft by telling the wife, Mojisola Omokaro, Catherine N. Omokaro and his children that Peter Imafidon Omokaro was responsible for his wife’s sickness and that he wanted to use the wife and children for money rituals

When the matter came up for trial today, the prosecutor, Mr. Nosa Uhumwangho told the court that he has a four count amended charge before the court and pleaded that the charge to be read to the defendant so that he can take his plea.

Following the reading of the charge, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the four count.

Consequent upon his not guilty plea, the prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho told the court that he has one of his witnesses in court and that he is ready to go on with the trial, but due to busy schedule of the court, the matter was adjourned till 17th of February, 2022.

The charge against the defendant read:

That you Oladele Olutemi Ayoola ‘m’, betyeen 2008 ahd December, 2016 in Lagos, Lagos State, Sango—Otta, Ogun State and Ekiti State within the jurisdiction of the honorable court with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretence more than N70,000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira only) from Abbey N Becky Enterprises, property of Nichole Integrated Investment Limited represented by Peter Imafidon Omokaro ‘m’ and Catherine N Omokaro ‘f’by cash and through your United Bank for Africa Pile (UBA) account nos: 2055838342, 2060863319, 1010018303 and Sterling Bank Plc account no. 0011999499 under the pretence that you are a spiritualist, suit payer and capable of preventing all types of spiritual and physical attacks and sicknesses and thereby committed an offence punishable under section of the Advance Fee Fraud:and Other Related Offences Act, 2006

That you Oladele Olufemi Ayoola ‘m’ on the same dates and places within the jurisdiction of the honourable court did forge Abbey N Becky Enterpeises identity card with intent that it may in any way be acted upon as genuine by any one that you are a Director in Abbey N Becky Enterprises to the prejudice of Nichole Integrated Investment Limited represented by Peter Imafidon Omokaro ‘m’ and Catherine N. Omokaro ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section

2 (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

That you Oladele Olufemi Ayoola ‘m’ on the same dates and places within the jurisdiction of the honourable court with the purpose of obtaining employment in Abbey N Becky Enterprises being financed by Nichole Integrated Investment Limited represented by Peter [mafidon Omokaro ‘im’ did parade yourself as a Director of Abbey N. Becky Enterprises and hereby committed an offence punishable under section 488 of the Criminal Code Cap C38 LFN 2004 (As Amended). That you Oladele Olufemi Ayoola ‘m’ on the same dates and places within the jurisdiction of the honourable court did falsely accuse Peter Imafidon Omokaro ‘m’ of having the power of witchcraft by telling the wife, Mojisola Omokaro ‘f, Catherine N. Omokaro and other of his children that Peter Imafidon Omokaro ‘m’ was responsible for the wife’s sickness and that he wanted to use the wife and children for money rituals and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 210 (b) of the Criminal Cade Cap C38 LFN 2004 (As Amended).

