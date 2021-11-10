Obi Congratulates Soludo

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has congratulated former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his electoral victory.

Obi in a press release, said: “I Congratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on winning the gubernatorial election.

“I thank Anambrarians who braved all odds and came out to perform their civic duties. I urge them to support the in-coming Governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra returns to her former glory as the “Light of the Nation.”

“Most importantly, I shall continue to commit the state into God’s hands for His will to be done at all times,” he said.

