New NCRIB Boss Assures Insurance Brokers of Purposeful Leadership

The new president of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Rotimi Edu, has assured Insurance Brokers of purposeful, selfless, focused and leadership style during his two year tenure as the 21st president of the association.

He also unveiled five point agenda that will dominate activities during his two years tenure as the president of the brokers’ umbrella body.

The new president gave this assurance during his inaugural speech.

He admitted that leadership was a continuum, requiring that every successive tenure built on the previous ones and said it behooved him to evolve a well-conceived thrust of office, which ultimately would become the trajectory of office and benchmark for his accomplishments in office. ”Having engaged in wide range consultations amongst members of the Council and some seasoned and well-meaning professionals, I have come up with BROKER CENTRICISM as the focus of my tenure as President. This focus connotes that the Insurance Brokers’ welfare, progress and development, irrespective of their location and sizes would be the vortex of all decisions and actions that would be taken throughout this tenure, God helping me, “Edu stated.

He said it was the intention of his team to be highly creative in stimulating ideas that would lead to financial solvency of the Council aside from the traditional subscription of members, which was fast dwindling.

He added, “If follows that if individual insurance brokers would be solvent, the Council must make strident efforts to ensure it complements all relevant institutions, including NAICOM for deepening of the insurance sector.”

He enumerated the five point agenda, which his administrative activities would revolve around as Professionalism, promising that as hallmark of all professions is in the continuous acquisition of knowledge and openness to new and evolving knowledge, Insurance Broker could definitely not be an exception.

According to him, his tenure would open channels of training needs for it members within and outside the country.

“We would also open up relationship with new ones. Being the main professional in the insurance value chain, the broker under my tenure would be an encyclopedia of knowledge and professionalism, “he said.

He highlighted another agenda of his administration as Strategic Government and Institutional Relations.

He noted that the Council had recorded phenomenal feats in strategic government relations under the immediate administration adding that doors in government houses, Palaces and renowned institutions were opened for the NCRIB by past administration.

He however said since the largest room in life was the room of improvement, his tenure would open new vistas of qualitative relationship with more government institutions with a view to registering the brand of the broker in their consciousness as valuable allies.

The new NCRIB boss further said his tenure would ensure that insurance broking business did not go into extinction through deliberate mentoring of the younger generation of operators.

“This we would do by stimulating the interest of the younger scholars in insurance broking right from their school days. We would device strategic plans to reach out to educational institutions across the country and create awards and scholarships to those who have inclination towards Insurance Broking as a career, “he said.

He said in the area of corporate visibility, his leadership team would sustain the corporate visibility initiatives of the NCRIB Council, adding that in doing this, his team would tweak strategies for identifying and reaching out to more corporate institutions outside the remit of those already reached out to generate more news items for the media.

“We would also deploy our vast contacts with the media to enhance the broker’s brand in the consciousness of Nigerians, “he stated.

In addition, he said realising the fact that the secretariat was the engine room for effective discharge of the set mandate of his tenure, his administration would improve the quality and content of the secretariat’s human resources in the area of training, retraining and motivating the staff for them to be at par with their contemporaries in high flying sectors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

