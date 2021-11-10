Liberia’s Lone Star Land in Tangier

The delegation of Liberia’s Lone Star arrived in Tangier on Monday after a brief stopover in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from where they connected flights to the Moroccan city.

Included in the Lone Star are three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards for the clash with Nigeria.

The Lone Star, at the bottom of Group C of the African qualifying series with three points, have a very remote chance of qualifying even though they play their final two matches at ‘home’ in Tangier, which is the venue they opted for as home ground after CAF ruled that there is no venue in the whole of Liberia fit and proper to host international matches.

Nigeria, the Lone Star’s opponents on Saturday and group leaders, already have nine points (the maximum that the Lone Star can amass in this campaign, if they win their last two matches).

But the Super Eagles have a home game against second-placed Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday next week.

After the session with the three-time African champions, the Lone Star will remain in Tangier for their final game of the campaign, against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic, also on Tuesday next week.

Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks, with seven points, are at home to the Beasts on the island of Mindelo, hoping to garner another three points that could make the final Group C encounter with Nigeria in Lagos a cliff-hanger.

