Lagos Tops Chart as States Raked in N849.12bn IGR in First Half

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The 36 States of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total of N849.12 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of the year (H1 2021).

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this yesterday.

Lagos State generated N267.23 billion, the highest IGR among the states, followed by the FCT with N69.07 billion and Rivers which posted N57.32 billion.

The NBS, in its Half Year (H1) 2021 IGR report at state level, which was posted on its website yesterday, stated that Yobe recorded the least IGR of N4.03 billion in the period under review.

According to the statistical agency, states generated N398.25 billion in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2021) and N450.86 billion in Q2 2021, indicating a growth of 13.21 per cent.

Further breakdown of the IGR by zones indicated that the South-west recorded the highest revenue collection of N385.41 billion followed by the South-south with N156.17 billion while the North-east generated the least IGR of N42.91 billion.

Revenue from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) accounted for the highest IGR receipts of N488.10 billion while revenue from MDAs amounted to N173.55 billion.

In addition, road tax contributed N16.75 billion to total IGR in H1.

Lagos generated N152. 66 billion from PAYE, N14.30 billion from direct assessment, N6.98 billion from road tax, N52 billion from other taxes and N41.26 billion from MDAs.

Also, Rivers generated N47.60 billion from PAYE, N335.66 million from Direct Assessment, N22.72 million from road tax, N4.87 billion from other taxes and N4.48 billion from MDAs.

