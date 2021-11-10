Kanu’s Lawyers’ Protest Stalls Trial, as Court Adjourns Case till Next Year

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Protest by lawyers defending the detained leader of the Indegenious People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday halted the resumed trial of Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu is standing trial on an amended seven-count criminal charge bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him last month, consequent on which Justice Nyako adjourned till November 10 for hearing of Kanu’s application challenging the competence of the charge as well as the jurisdiction of the Court to hear the matter.

Although Kanu was brought into the courtroom around 9:52am, however, the day’s proceedings was stalled owing to a walk out by Kanu’s lawyer.

The walk out was predicated on the refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), to allow some of them access into the courtroom.

Kanu himself immediately his case was called up, bemoaned the refusal of security agents to allow some members of his legal team, especially his lawyer from the United State of America, Bruce Fein, to enter the courtroom.

According to the defendant, Mr. Fein, is already handling a case for him in the United States and was around to witness his trial.

“I have an ongoing case in the US. I have not been allowed to see him. He is here to see me and to observe the proceedings.

“He has been to the DSS to see me, but they denied him access to me”, Kanu stated from the dock.

However, when asked by Justice Nyako if he was ready to conduct the proceedings himself, in the absence of his lawyers, the IPOB leader responded in the negative.

Reacting, prosecuting counsel, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, urged the court to proceed with the trial in the absence of Kanu’s lawyers, explaining that the day’s proceedings was for the hearing of an application that was filed by Kanu.

Abubakar submitted that since Kanu’s lead counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who was initially inside the courtroom, walked out with his team shortly before the arrival of the judge, his pending application should be deemed abandoned.

Responding, Justice Nyako in a short ruling declined to dismiss the pending application but rather adjourned the case till January 19 and 20, 2022, for trial.

She however expressed displeasure over the conduct of Kanu’s lawyers.

Details soon.

