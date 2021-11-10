Jaiz Foundation Distributes N55.3m to Vulnerable Persons in Katsina, Others

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation (JCDF) has distributed N55.3 million to vulnerable persons in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assuage their sufferings.

The foundation also distributed sewing and grinding machines as well as deep freezers to 534 people in the affected states of Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Taraba.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Jaiz Foundation, Abidu Yazid, disclosed this during the inauguration of Kusharahama Academy built by the foundation in Kambarawa community in Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

THISDAY reports that the school has eight nursery and primary classrooms, an administrative block, library and computer room, mosque, playground, parking facility, backup generator, borehole, toilet facilities and 24/7 security cover among other notable educational facilities.

Yazid said: “In the Islamic year 1442 AH, about N55.3 million was disbursed directly and indirectly to the poor and needy in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamawa State, Nasarawa State, Taraba State and Katsina State where the allocation has been used to construct and equip this very building and facilities we just commissioned.

“Here in Katsina, we have begun the enrolment of pupils albeit only at the pre-primary and primary school level, we have engaged teachers and other auxiliary staff and lessons have actually commenced.

“In the nursery section, we shall begin by teaching readiness skills, writing skills, mathematics skills, and science, social habits and health habits, cultural and creative arts.”

He further explained that the school would be teaching English, Mathematics, basic science and technology, three major Nigerian Languages, Islamic Religious Studies and Arabic and computer science.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of JCDF, Imam Abdullahi Shuaib, said the foundation was established by Jaiz Bank in 2012 as a non-governmental organisation to complement government’s effort in assuaging the plight of vulnerable people.

The thematic areas of the foundation, he said, included interventions in areas of education, public awareness, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, economic empowerment, humanitarian as well as “Zakat and Waqf”.

The state Commissioner for Education, Badamasi Lawal, while commissioning the school, expressed the state government’s readiness to give the school the needed support it desires in order to boost educational standard in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

