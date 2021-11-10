Ighalo Wins West Asia Player of the Month, Concedes Number 9 to Osimhen

Super Eagles returnee Odion Ighalo has won the West Asia player of the month of October after his impressive performance for his Saudi Arabia club, Al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab confirmed the win on their Instagram page before the Nigerian international also reshared on his social media pages.

Ighalo has scored nine goals in 11 league games for Al-Shabab this season, with four coming in October.

Ighalo was recalled to the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde late last month by Gernot Rohr, more than two years after he retired from international football.

He is expected to join up with his teammates today in Tangier, Morocco.

Unconfirmed sources hinted yesterday that the former Manchester United on loan player has conceded the number 9 jersey to current handler of the shirt, Victor Osimhen.

Ighalo is believed to have asked Osimhen to keep the number 9 while opted for the number 25 he wore at Old Trafford as show of maturity.

