House Summons FCT Minister over Deteriorating Security, Infrastructure

Adedayo Akinwale

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Mohammed Bello to appear before it over the deteriorating security and infrastructure in the nation’s capital.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary yesterday by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu titled, ‘Urgent need to arrest the fast deterioration of the Federal Capital Territory.’

Moving the motion, Okechukwu expressed concern that Abuja has never been as unsafe as it is today.

He decried the influx of bandits and other criminals, lack of modern security infrastructures in the city centre and the satellite towns, and non-maintenance of available ones, including CCTV installations and as little as streetlights.

Okechukwu expressed concern over the poor management of the FCT resulting in obvious disorderliness and widespread deterioration.

The lawmaker noted with serious concern the indiscriminate allocation of lands without a matching infrastructural development.

The deputy minority leader further lamented lack of infrastructure in the satellite towns and the resort by tax-paying citizens to self-help in territory that should ordinarily model rural development in Nigeria.

Okechukwu expressed concern about the allocation of lands in Green Areas in clear breach of the FCT Master Plan.

He also noted with concern about the worsening poor waste management practice in the FCT, including dearth and poor maintenance of waste treatment plants, despite the Minister of State, FCT’s claim of N8 billion annual expenditure on waste management in the FCT.

The lawmaker also expressed worry about the far-reaching consequences of absence of a full complement of the FCTA’s administrative structures for about two years since the appointment of the FCT Minister, including the non-appointment of mandate Secretaries, equivalents of Commissioners at state level, to form the FCT Executive Council.

Okechukwu pointed out that the powers to legislate for the FCT and oversight the FCT Administration was pursuant to Section 299 (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Contributing, Hon. Nicholas Ossai said the House Committee on FCT was already taking actions based on the organic functions given the committee by the House.

He said one of the references of the committee was to look into the impact structures of the FCT.

Ossai stressed that while Okechukwu’s motion was all encompassing, he expressed belief that most of these key issues were part of the reference of the Committee on FCT.

Responding, Okechukwu insisted that the relationship between the National Assembly and the minister of FCT was not passive.

He explained that the relationship that exists between the National Assembly and FCT minister was same that exists between governors and State Assemblies.

Okechukwu stated: “Nobody can perform magic. You can’t do all the job, that administration must be enabled. We must see this happen. You delegate responsibilities.

“We got to get them to do the job. There are some imperfections, when we interrogate him, interview him, we can refer to the committee to conclude the job. That is how it is done.”

He was of the opinion that the absence of street lights made it impossible for citizens to be secured.

It was at this point that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila put the motion to vote and it was passed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

