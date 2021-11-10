House Okays Retirement Age Extension for Teachers

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has approved and Executive Bill seeking an extension of retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

The lawmakers approval followed the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Adekoya Abdul Majid, at the plenary on yesterday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly. The legislation specifically seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

Buhari, had in the letter explained that the piece of legislation would provide for harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

The letter read in part, “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration. Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years. While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”Presenting the report, the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa stated that the Bill seeks to continue to update the Laws governing the working conditions of people in the education sector in good faith of the preservation of knowledge through good resources embedded in teachers.Thereafter, the clauses in the Bill where considered and adopted by the lawmakers.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers received report of the committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements on a Bill for an Act to enable effect to be given in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the ECOWAS convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and other Related Materials.

The report was laid following a motion moved by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) and seconded by Hon. Chris Azubogu (APC, Anambra).

