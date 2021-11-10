Governor Ugwuanyi Intervenes in Erosion Ravaged Atavu Bridge,

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday inspected the erosion menace at Atavu Bridge, along Amechi-Agbani Road by Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, directing the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence remediation on the infrastructure to restore it to good condition for safety of motorists and other road users, amid cheers from residents.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, the Chairmen of Nkanu West and Enugu South local government areas, Chief Sir Nwabueze Nnamani and Hon. Monday Eneh respectively, among others, received technical briefing from the Works Commissioner, Mr. Nnaji, who disclosed that the vontractor will mobilise to site today( Wednesday, November 10, 2021, to commence work.

