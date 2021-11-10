Estate Surveyors Vow to Rid Profession of Quackery

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), yesterday vowed to end quackery in the real estate profession.

The National President of NIESV, Mr. Emmanuel Okas Wike, made the vow while briefing journalists in Akure, after the institute had decorated the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as the patron of the professional body.

Wike regretted that non-professionals were damaging the image of the profession, and stressed that the institute would do everything possible to stem the trend.

He noted that the decoration of the governor as its patron is in recognition of his giant developmental strides aimed at taking the sunshine state to the next level.

Wike said Akeredolu has made the state an investment destination and stressed that the governor has made commendable efforts to combat the security challenges facing the state.

He said: “That progress is being made in all fronts, in spite of the multiple challenges which heralded your assumption of office in 2017, your re-election last year, and the recently concluded legal tussle which ensued is not an overstatement.

“You have continued to showcase good governance through your developmental initiatives initially anchored on JMPPR; Job creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and Industrialisation, Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance, Promotion of Functional Education and Technological Growth, Provision of Accessible and Quality Health Care and Social Service Delivery, Rural Develcpment and Community Extension Services and the recently unveiled economic policy for your second term in office tagged “REDEEMED,” representing “(R) Rural and agricultural development, (E) Educational advancement and human capital development, (D) Development through massive infrastructure, (E} Efficient service delivery, development and policy implementation, (E) Effective healthcare and social welfare services, (M) Maintenance of law and order for adequate security, (E) Energy, mining and sustainable industries, (D) Digital revolution and entrepreneurship.”

The NIESV President said the governor’s leadership in reforming policies has strengthened the economy of the state, adding that it has also enabled the governor to deliver quality services and further improve the investment climate.

“With the solid and meaningful reforms, sound policies and institutions you have put in place, private investors will stay, sound investments and social Inclusion will grow.

“Consequently, ending poverty and sharing prosperity will be your legacy and part of our shared future. On this note, therefore, we all have a common goal, that is, to have a great nation, where democratic governance delivers to the need of its people,” Wike added.

