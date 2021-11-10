Court Remands Three Farmers for Alleged Armed Robbery, Others

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi yesterday ordered that three farmers be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The police charged Bemdoo Ita, Peter Jebu and Michael Agebe who all reside in Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide and act of terrorism.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Vincent Kor, however, did not take the plea of the three farmers for want in jurisdiction.

The chief magistrate directed the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Kor adjourned the matter until January 11, 2022 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Godwin Ato, told the court that the farmers attacked, robbed and murdered Mr. Dominic Alamkah.

Ato said the case was reported at the Benue CID on Aug 20, via a letter. The prosecutor said police investigation led to the arrest of the farmers who confessed to committing the crime alongside 13 others, who are now at large.

Ato informed the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing to nab the fleeing suspect.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(I) (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004, 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017.

