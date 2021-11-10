Breaking: Soludo Wins Ihiala LGA

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidste, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has won Tuesday’s supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area or Anambra State

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had on Sunday after announcing 20 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state scheduled a supplementary election in Ihiala, after being unable to deploy materials to the area on Saturday.

Announcing the result, Dr German Anagbogu of the University of Calabar, who worked as the returning officer for the local government stated that: “12,298 is the total number of accredited voters in the area.”

He said, the All Progressives Congress, APC polled, 343 votes, APGA polled, 8,283, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled 2,485, while the Young Progressives Party, YPP got 344 votes.

This brings to 19, the number of local government areas won by the APGA in the election.

Anagbogu however reported that elections were not held in two communities because of resistance.

He said: “In the process of the election, we received report that there was resistance in Orsumoghu and Lilu, as INEC deployed to the communities, but could not enter.”

