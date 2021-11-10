Anambra Guber: PDP Candidate, Ozigbo, Congratulates Soludo

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has congratulated former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory.

Ozigbo, in a press statement signed by him, said he has just called and congratulated Soludo over his victory at the polls.

The statement read: “I have just called Professor Chukwuma Soludo and congratulated him on being declared the winner of the Anambra State governorship election 2021. I wished him well and prayed for his success.

“Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate all the men and women who contested our dear state’s governorship this year. You all have shown a determination to see that Anambra is better. It was an honour to run this race with you.”

He said that he decided to go into partisan politics two years ago, and that in doing so, he had a number of objectives in mind, including to use Anambra to set an example of excellence in governance, to unify Anambra and Igbo land around a shared vision of greatness, and to inspire more professionals to go into politics.

“Pulled by the vision of a better and brighter Anambra, we set out on the quest for governorship, resolute on taking revolutionary steps to address the decay and decline in security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, the environment, and all other social systems meant to serve the people.

“As laid out in our Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto, we planned to transform Anambra into the most competitive sub-national economy in Nigeria by opening up public, social, and commercial spaces leveraging on the strength of our youth and women. Ultimately, to make Anambra the pride of Nigeria.

“Given where we started and where we are today, we consider ourselves winners. Our Ka Anambra Chawapu message has permeated the consciousness of Ndi Anambra, and the nation at large. It is the strongest message that has come out of Anambra 2021, and it continues to beat in the hearts of Ndi Igbo,” he said.

Ozigbo said within the period of the election, he met people who wondered how he could perform so well in his first attempt, adding that he documented his grand vision for a brighter and better Anambra and presented it to the people with the energy to implement it.

“Though we may not have the opportunity in the immediate to get it started, we will be holding the government in power accountable to ensure that the welfare of the people is foremost in their actions at all times,” Ozigbo said.

He added that the election was fraught with lots of shortcomings on the part of various government institutions, including security, electoral commission, vote buying and many others.

“The security agencies failed to provide a peaceful environment for campaigns to hold. On election day, they were absent from many polling centres leading to elections not holding or held in situations that allowed for chaos and fraud.

“The national electoral commission presented untrained and poorly trained staff who could not operate the voting machines in many places. They failed woefully in providing logistical support for their staff and so elections started very late in many places and did not hold in many others.

“The use of government funds and resources to corrupt, coerce and intimidate voters, PDP party agents, and electoral officials was a major factor in determining the outcome of this election.

“All of these led to the disenfranchisement of the greater percentage of voters and staining the course of democracy. I will be dedicating time to champion the positive change we need to ensure that future elections are truly free and fair and that the will of the electorate prevails.

“Denominational politics was also a factor. We need to do a lot more to ensure that competence is never sacrificed on this altar, and that democracy is practised in line with its truest tenets.

“In all, I am more determined to working for a better future for our children by remaining in active politics and rebuilding our party to be more united and more robust for those who come after us,” he said.

