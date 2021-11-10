Alaghodaro 2021: Abaribe, Onobun to Share Insights on Role of Governance, Institutions in Unlocking Devt, Attracting investors

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun and Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole are among guests expected to share insights and perspectives on the bottom-top approach to reinventing governance and highlight strategies to improving the business environment, on a panel session at this year’s Alaghodaro Summit.

Others listed for the plenary session include the Executive Director, African Network for Environment and Economic Justice, Rev. David Ugolor and Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, while Regional Director, Africa, BBC Global News, Ms. Yewande Adewusi will serve as moderator.

According to Chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee, Alaghodaro 2021, Crusoe Osagie, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, the Alaghodaro Summit, in its fifth edition, will take place between November 12 and 14, 2021, with the theme, “Edo of Our Dreams: Building a Sustainable Future.”

He noted that the experts at the panel session, with the theme, ‘Reinventing governance: The bottom-top approach’, will chart paths towards improving the state’s business environment, enhancing fiscal administration and management, enabling legislation for good governance, and promoting civic engagement and responsibility.

Osagie stated, “Since his assumption of office, Governor Godwin Obaseki has reinvented governance in the state by harnessing analytical competencies of multidisciplinary experts to generate nuanced baseline scenario analyses as envisioning platforms for understanding the Edo State of the future and it delivered a strategic plan that went through stakeholders review and validation at the 1st Edo Summit in 2017.

“On the back of this, the state government has taken deliberate actions to improve professionalism, effectiveness and efficiency in the state’s civil and public service, which is in turn, already driving the desired growth in other sectors of the state.”

He continued, “This year, the state is bringing together government officials, top private sector players, and public servants to share insights and perspectives on the bottom-top approach towards reinventing governance in Edo State and strategies for refinement and improvement.

“The session will also discuss the primacy of good governance and strong institutions in unlocking development; highlight the role of government in improving the business environment to attract local and foreign investments; emphasize the importance of legislations in underpinning good governance and identify critical responsibilities of citizens as well as strategies for encouraging and mobilizing them.”

