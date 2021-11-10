Using Technology to Create Positive Impacts

Tech for good is about the intentional use of technology to create a positive, measurable impact on the world. It involves using technology to solve significant social and environmental challenges. Technology is so valuable in solving those problems due to the ability to scale.

The Best of Brazil Global Awards 2021 organized by High Profile Magazine, held on Saturday 30th October 2021 at Kensington Palace in London, showcased global talents worldwide. One of the awards in the international category was the prestigious Tech For Good Awards, which went to Tedbree and was received by the CEO, Tommie Edwards.

The event was a royal affair, gathering over 300 elegantly dressed guests and dignitaries from 17 different nations, including Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi of the Bakwa Indu in Kasai, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Her Royal Highness Princess AlSayyida Basma Al-Said of Oman.

About the Award

Speaking to the organizers of the award, it was apparent that Tedbree won the Tech for Good award due to the massive impact shown in their initiative, Tedbree Nation. The initiative is built around accelerating tech careers for talents in emerging nations regardless of their sex, age, race, or location.

Through a series of bootcamps ranging between 3 to 12 months, talents on Tedbree Nation with little knowledge to no knowledge in tech, graduate from their chosen Bootcamp path to becoming tech professionals.

The Tedbree Bootcamp provides intensive training and teaches the necessary knowledge and skills in specialist areas widely demanded in the labour market. Successful talents from the boot camp, go ahead to the Tedbree Work Xperience program, which places them with innovative businesses to gain hands-on experience.

Speaking with the Recipents

We understood the key reason behind the initiative during our conversation with Tommie Edwards, CEO of Tedbree – a UK-based Startup with a hub in Lagos, matching top pros to tech projects, through a unique algorithm, with end-to-end management delivered on the platform. She mentioned that although Tedbree delivers projects through a global network of world-class experts, there was still a need to mentor and cultivate upcoming talents in emerging countries looking to utilize their skills on a global scale.

The initiative’s main objective is to help talents grow in their careers and respond to the digital skill shortage currently being experienced globally.

Acceptance Speech

Tommie, an award-winning serial Tech entrepreneur, a G20 delegate for the United Kingdom, and one of the Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in Tech UK by Financial Times, accepted the award congratulating High Profile Magazine, her entire team, and everyone who had contributed to Tedbree one way or another.

Saying

“Thanks, everyone, for being here today, and thank you so much for this award. It is exciting having people value the things you do. I want to say a big thank you to my team for their hard work and to everyone that supported us one way or another. Also, to Rafael, I want to say a great shout-out for organizing such a lovely event. Everyone is looking beautiful, and I am thrilled to be here”.

Shortly after receiving her award, Tommie presented The Gold Canary Award to the Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This award was given in recognition of her bold efforts in promoting equality and culture throughout the world.

The Future is Looking Brighter

With Tedbree engraved boldly on it, the stellar award brought a sense of accomplishment and renewed purpose as Tedbree continues on its path to make substantial impacts on organizations large and small, as well as rising talents around the world.

Moving forward, Tedbree Indeed is set to achieve the best yet to come under the leadership of this passionate Techprenure, Tommie Edwards.

While speaking with her team, she mentioned that this significant milestone demonstrates that the world pays attention to what Tedbree is doing.

“Our efforts are yielding results, and we should be prepared to take full charge.” She further iterates in pure optimism stating that this is just the tip of the iceberg in what Tedbree and its’s associated products – Bree CMS; Breeview; eventbree and You+social would achieve. In conclusion, We believe this will spur us at Tedbree as a team, to continue to create Tech for Good using our various initiatives.”

